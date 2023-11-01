Major WWE name set to return after being attacked by Roman Reigns' Bloodline - Reports 

The latest reports suggest that a WWE Superstar is on his way back after being assaulted by Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, several weeks ago on SmackDown.

Reigns has bested several top names during his Undisputed Universal Championship reign, but he has yet to face his former rival, AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One was sidelined from active competition after Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked him before Fastlane 2023.

Many fans believe the 46-year-old could return and challenge Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Survivor Series 2023. Before going on hiatus, AJ Styles combined forces with John Cena, and the duo was set to take on The Bloodline at Fastlane. However, Sikoa and Jimmy injured Styles in kayfabe on the September 22, 2023, edition of SmackDown.

According to PWInsider, AJ Styles is expected to make his return to WWE television after 49 days on the November 10, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Why could AJ Styles challenge Roman Reigns for the title?

The O.C. leader has been at odds with The Bloodline for months, and the heel faction has forced him to stay away from the ring for a considerable amount of time.

On an episode of SmackDown, Mia Yim slapped Jimmy for disrespecting Styles and her other stablemates. Hence, if The Phenomenal One is bound to return to SmackDown soon, he will likely go after the Roman Reigns-led group and challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Although fans were hoping for a title match between Styles and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, reports suggest that The Bloodline leader is not scheduled to wrestle at the high-profile event. The two could instead square off at Royal Rumble 2024 if Reigns manages to retain his gold against LA Knight at Crown Jewel on November 4.

Do you want to see Reigns vs. AJ Styles in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

