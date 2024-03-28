Major WWE names responsible for The Rock’s ending segment on RAW

Several top WWE personnel are reportedly responsible for The Rock's spectacular and brutal segment with Cody Rhodes this past Monday on RAW.

The road to WrestleMania 40 got a little more exciting after The Final Boss took out The American Nightmare. It was a fantastic segment to end the show, and some fans might wonder who was in control of the scenes that transpired.

According to Ringside News, the entire main event segment was the brainchild of The Rock, Rhodes, and Triple H. It was done perfectly, giving some fans the Attitude Era vibes with blood and violence. It also created massive heat for Rocky and more sympathy for Rhodes.

It all began with an opening segment with Cody Rhodes talking about his opponents on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The Great One made a surprise appearance and cut Cody off. He did not address the Chicago crowd and only whispered something in the two-time Royal Rumble winner's ear.

Fans began to deduce what Rocky said to Cody, and it seemed like it was about making him bleed. The Final Boss did just that, making Rhodes bleed as promised while also preparing a gift for "Mama Rhodes."

Former World Champion thinks The Rock is diminishing Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 40

According to former WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler, now known as Nic Nemeth, The Rock's presence has turned Roman Reigns into his little brother. Nemeth pointed out on Busted Open Radio that the primary narrative is Cody Rhodes' story and his quest to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"It does make Roman look like a little brother — a little bit... We had a year and nine months before The Rock of this two-year story, so I get it," Ziggler said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Ziggler added that Reigns has time to make himself stand out with a strong promo on the last two SmackDowns before WrestleMania 40. He's also concerned that Rocky's involvement could make people lose interest in Rhodes vs. Reigns II for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief certainly has something to say about what The Final Boss did to his rival on RAW this coming Friday.

