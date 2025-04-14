Major WWE plan canceled; stars asked top name not to be allowed in the locker room - Reports

A huge WWE plan was canceled, as per a recent report. This cost several stars a big feud as well.
TNA and WWE have been involved in a partnership, with both companies working together to feature each other's talent on their shows. Joe Hendry appeared at the Royal Rumble this year, and it was expected that the star would be more heavily featured going forward on the main roster. However, that didn't happen. As it turns out, there was a big plan for it to happen that was canceled.
As per Fightful Select, earlier this year, there was a plan for Joe Hendry to appear on RAW. He was, unfortunately, going to take a loss, which would lead to a feud with The Miz. However, this creative direction didn't sit well with Ariel Shnerer.
Shnerer was a part of TNA leadership with Anthem until he was recently released from the company. As a result, the program was canceled, and the company sent Ethan Page to TNA instead.
WWE apparently soured on Shnerer as a result of the issue with the storyline. Stars in NXT also apparently asked for Shnerer not to be allowed in the locker room, as they believed it should only be working talent allowed in there.