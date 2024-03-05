Major WWE signing reportedly NOT debuting before WrestleMania 40

WWE hasn't been making too many signings since the TKO merger happened, but the ones that they have can be considered big-impact signings. The biggest signing since Jade Cargill will reportedly not be debuting before WrestleMania 40.

As you may know, Jade Cargill is one of WWE's biggest signings in years. However, this isn't about her. It's about a former Bullet Club Member who has distant ties to The Bloodline - Tama Tonga. The Wrestling Observer has reported that Tama Tonga is heading to WWE.

Wrestling journalist Aaron Varble stated on Twitter/X that the company's creative department, headed by Triple H, has been made aware of Tama Tonga coming, but has made no plans for him pre-WrestleMania 40.

As of now, they are reportedly putting things together for their first major Premium Live Event after WrestleMania 40 - Backlash, which will take place in Lyon, France.

It isn't surprising that Tama Tonga won't be debuting before WrestleMania 40 because it simply doesn't make sense for him to do so. Post-WrestleMania, especially the RAW or SmackDown after, would be the perfect place for him to have attention on his debut rather than become an afterthought.

Another major WWE signing Jade Cargill has yet to enter an official storyline

Wrestling fans have been asking a lot about Jade Cargill on social media. She has yet to enter a storyline despite making her in-ring debut at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

She was eventually eliminated by Liv Morgan, who became the runner-up to the winner Bayley. Given how things played out on SmackDown this week, Bayley may finally have an ally she can rely on.

In a backstage segment, Damage CTRL united with Dakota Kai again, and had a run-in with Jade Cargill, who teased involvement in the Women's Championship storyline.

This could be her first proper story since signing in late September last year.

