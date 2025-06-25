Major WWE star written off TV on RAW due to undisclosed injury - Reports

It has been reported that WWE Superstar Chad Gable is currently dealing with an injury. A segment was done on RAW this week to write him off TV for the foreseeable future.

The American Made leader currently portrays two characters on the red brand, with the other being a luchador known as El Grande Americano. However, he has never admitted to being the person under the mask.

On RAW this past Monday night, Chad Gable confronted Penta backstage after the latter lost to Bron Breakker. He said it was his pleasure watching him get destroyed by the former Intercontinental Champion, and spoke about wanting to finish the job and ripping off Penta's mask. They then got into a fight, and Penta did the Sacrifice, leaving Gable screaming in pain on the ground.

According to Bodyslam.net, the angle was done to write Chad Gable off TV as he's currently dealing with an undisclosed injury. The report added that WWE put together the backstage segment to write off the Olympian or reduce his workload temporarily while he recovers. No timeline has been given on his recovery, and no details on the exact nature of the injury were shared internally beyond “undisclosed.”

Konnan on what he told Chad Gable after his match at WWE Worlds Collide

The RAW star wrestled El Hijo del Vikingo at WWE Worlds Collide. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Konnan said he praised Chad Gable after the match.

"That was an incredible match. I was so happy for both of them, and I told Chad afterwards, because I never met him, I said, 'Bro, that was one hell of a match.' And he was just like, 'Oh, coming from you, that's cool.' I was like, 'No, bro, you guys rocked it.' I didn't expect that."

Chad Gable being injured means no more El Grande Americano either. It'll be interesting to see how Triple H and the creative team deal with the matter since El Grande is the WWE Speed Champion.

