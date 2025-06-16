"I didn't expect that" – Legend reveals backstage conversation with Chad Gable (Exclusive)

Chad Gable lost to El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event of the AAA and WWE Worlds Collide show on June 7. In an exclusive interview, wrestling legend Konnan disclosed details about his behind-the-scenes conversation with the RAW star.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced the company's purchase of Mexican promotion AAA on April 19. Konnan is a creative member of AAA and commentated on Worlds Collide alongside NXT announcer Corey Graves.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Konnan revealed he praised Gable backstage after the dual-branded event:

"That was an incredible match. I was so happy for both of them, and I told Chad afterwards, because I never met him, I said, 'Bro, that was one hell of a match.' And he was just like, 'Oh, coming from you, that's cool.' I was like, 'No, bro, you guys rocked it.' I didn't expect that." [14:26 – 14:43]

Watch the video above to find out Konnan's thoughts on Chad Gable receiving backlash for his portrayal of the El Grande Americano character.

Konnan on the plan behind Chad Gable vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

Former TNA commentator Jeremy Borash now works for WWE as Vice President of Content and Development. The 50-year-old collaborated with Konnan on ideas for Worlds Collide, including the Chad Gable vs. El Hijo del Vikingo main event.

Konnan added that Borash told him about both men's plan to steal the show:

"I worked with him [Jeremy Borash] and WWE creative for the lucha thing [Worlds Collide], and he was telling me, 'Hey, man, they're coming up with some really wild s**t for their match.' And I was like, 'Good, I hope they steal it,' and they did. It was really good." [14:53 – 15:12]

In the same interview, Konnan gave an insight into how Triple H wants AAA to be presented moving forward.

