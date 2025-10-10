Major WWE Superstar missing for 4 weeks without explanation - Reports

A major WWE Superstar has reportedly been missing from television for four weeks without an explanation. The absent veteran is currently aligned with a popular faction on WWE RAW.

Natalya has not competed in a match on the red brand since her loss to Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch on August 18. She hasn't wrestled a match since her victory over Faby Apache at Worlds Collide on September 12. The former champion is aligned with Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri on RAW, who picked up a count-out victory over Lynch this past Monday night.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Natalya has not been backstage for recent episodes of RAW. Fightful's report noted that they had not been given a reason as to why the 43-year-old has not been present for RAW for the past few weeks.

lowkey legend @NatbyNature A career is about moments. Moments that only flash thanks to hundreds and thousands of hours of consistent, reliable, understated, uncelebrated work…if you’re lucky.

The popular star has been competing in matches outside WWE in recent months. She was in action at TripleMania earlier this year and defeated Masha Slamovich at GCW Bloodsport XIV on August 2.

Natalya praises popular WWE Superstar

Natalya recently praised WWE Women's Speed Champion Sol Ruca and claimed that she had a bright future in the company.

Sol Ruca and Zaria confronted Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair during this week's episode of SmackDown and asked for a title match. Flair and Bliss accepted the challenge, but it was not announced when the match would take place.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, The Queen of Harts praised Sol Ruca and revealed that she wanted to work with her in the future.

"I think she has a really, she's very creative. And I watched her speed match the other day against Candice LeRae. I think she has got a great attitude, great personality, and her style. She is very, very creative, but I think her attitude, like just in speaking with her backstage, she is very respectful. But like when you see her work, she really draws, she commands your attention. I think Sol is awesome, and I would love to work with Sol one day," she said.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if the company has any plans for Natalya in the weeks ahead on RAW.

