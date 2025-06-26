Major WWE Superstar's recent injury is reportedly a work

WWE has been hit hard by the injury bug over the past few months. The company has seen several of its biggest names sidelined.

The likes of Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and Rey Mysterio are seemingly sidelined for several weeks or even months. It seems that whilst all of these injuries are legitimate, there is one recent injury that is a work.

According to a report by Fightful Select, LA Knight's injury from SmackDown is a work, and he is still factored into creative plans in the coming weeks.

Trending

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Knight was attacked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on last week's episode of the blue brand, and it was reported on RAW that he had suffered a bruised sternum and separated rib cartilage.

It was also noted that he was out of action indefinitely, but it seems that he could make his return in the coming weeks.

LA Knight has some issues with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Despite being on SmackDown, LA Knight has made the trip to WWE RAW several times to make a statement.

There have been rumors that he could be set to move over to the red brand permanently to continue his feud with Seth Rollins and his stable. The issue here is that Rollins has three men in his stable, whereas Knight is on his own.

While he is away from the ring, it would be a good time for the former United States Champion to get some backup. Knight has already seen that he is no match for Reed or Breakker on his own after they were able to unite and destroy him last week, but he could return with some backup and finally make things even.

Seth Rollins has a number of enemies in WWE, so Knight has several names to choose from for potential allies against the heel group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More