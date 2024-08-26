Major WWE Superstar set to return on RAW - Reports

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature the red brand go-home build for the inaugural Bash in Berlin PLE. Sources from backstage have just revealed a major spoiler on plans for a returning superstar.

Zelina Vega has not wrestled since defeating Zoey Stark on the July 22 episode of RAW, which came one week after a loss to Sonya Deville. The Pure Fusion Collective's Stark and Deville joined stablemate Shayna Baszler in beating Vega down and injuring her arm to put her on the shelf.

Officials noted in a storyline update that the arm injury happened before late July, but that the issue was worsened by the beatdown by The Pure Fusion Collective. La Muñeca has been off WWE television for the past several weeks, which the company has played up on commentary.

PWInsider has reported that there are now plans for Vega to return on tonight's RAW from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. A backstage update from the red brand confirmed that the 33-year-old was in attendance as of early evening and that she will be returning on tonight's show.

This was the follow-up to the Latino World Order member being "out injured" for the past few weeks.

Interestingly, Vega is returning to WWE television just hours after teasing a feud with Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan. The 33-year-old responded to a Sportskeeda Wrestling promo on X (fka Twitter) and was clear about what her goals are.

