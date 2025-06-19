Major WWE Superstar working with injury; still factored into SummerSlam - Reports

WWE SummerSlam is now less than two months away, and it appears that there are already plans for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

A superstar who is expected to be part of the show is Damian Priest. Interestingly, according to a report by Fightful Select, Priest has been factored into SummerSlam plans despite him not being part of the King of the Ring plans for Night of Champions.

It was also noted that Priest has been working through injuries over the past few weeks, despite reports claiming that Drew McIntyre was the star who was injured at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Priest sees SummerSlam as a "home game" for him, since it's being held in New Jersey. The report also noted that The Archer of Infamy was expected to be featured on the show, even though he was knocked out of the King of the Ring Tournament by Cody Rhodes recently, and hasn't been pushed into a feud since.

Damian Priest could pick up a story ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Damian Priest is currently a part of WWE SmackDown, and it seems that after his feud with Drew McIntyre came to an end, he has been unable to move into another meaningful storyline, with all the plans for Night of Champions already in place.

Priest has a few weeks until SummerSlam on August 2 and 3 and could easily find a way to be part of the show. There are a number of stars who are not being featured on SmackDown at present, but if the show does revert back to its previous two-hour format next month, then there could be fewer opportunities on the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see what Priest does this week on SmackDown and if some seeds are planted that could culminate into a meaningful storyline, to go into SummerSlam in August.

