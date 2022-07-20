Management reportedly not happy with current WWE SummerSlam card 

If you were hoping for more from the WWE SummerSlam card this year, you're reportedly not alone.

With The Biggest Party of the Summer being less than two weeks away, the WWE Universe is anxiously anticipating what will be added to one of the company's biggest show of the year.

The often reliable WrestleVotes took to social media this morning to reveal that those in WWE management aren't happy with the SummerSlam card despite being the ones who put it together in the first place.

"In the most WWE of ways, I had a source tell me this morning 'they really don't like the SummerSlam card'. 'They' being the people who put it together. Um, what?!" WrestleVotes said in a tweet.

Will there be any big changes to the current WWE SummerSlam card?

As of this writing, there are a total of eight matches on the card for WWE SummerSlam.

With two episodes of SmackDown and one episode left of RAW, there is plenty of time to add to the card or make changes if the company deems it to be necessary.

Here is the current card for WWE SummerSlam:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns defends against Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns defends against Brock Lesnar RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair defends against Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair defends against Becky Lynch SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan defends against Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan defends against Ronda Rousey Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos defend against The Street Profits

The Usos defend against The Street Profits WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley defends against Theory

Bobby Lashley defends against Theory Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

What do you make of the reports that WWE management is reportedly unhappy with the SummerSlam card? What changes would you make to make the show better? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

