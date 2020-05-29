Vince McMahon and AJ Styles.

AJ Styles recently returned to SmackDown and The Phenomenal One is once again expected to be the focal point of the house he helped build. AJ Styles cemented his place as one of the best performers in the WWE during his initial run on the Blue brand and he unsurprisingly has many admirers backstage.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on the new episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that there are many people who want to work with AJ Styles.

Tom also revealed that there were many Superstars who previously wanted to move to SmackDown just to work with AJ Styles. This was during AJ Styles' first stint on SmackDown and Tom noted that Triple H and Vince McMahon got many requests from people who wanted to join the brand.

Tom revealed:

A lot of people really want to work with AJ Styles. One of the reasons so many people wanted to move over to SmackDown when he was there was to work with AJ Styles.

Triple H, Vince McMahon got a lot of requests to move to SmackDown when Styles was on that brand.

AJ Styles' return to SmackDown was a long time coming

AJ Styles was drafted to SmackDown in 2016 and he went on to have a career-defining run on the Blue brand, which included two WWE title reigns. The former WWE Champion was sent to RAW during the Superstar Shake-up in 2019 and the stint recently came to an end when he was drafted back to SmackDown.

Tom Colohue was the first to report back in January about AJ Styles possibly returning to SmackDown on a full-time basis. Another report in March stated that WWE didn't have much for Styles on RAW from a creative standpoint and the best thing would be to send him back to SmackDown.

WWE finally pulled the trigger on the plan by first adding him to the Intercontinental Championship tournament, in which he faced and defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round. WWE later confirmed that Styles had been drafted to the Blue brand 'for future considerations.'

Styles is now the favorite to capture the vacant IC Championship and that would be an ideal way to begin another SmackDown chapter in his career.