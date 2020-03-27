WWE Rumors - Details of backstage concern regarding AJ Styles revealed

There was some worry about The Phenomenal One's status

WWE's original plan for AJ Styles has also been revealed.

AJ Styles.

AJ Styles is gearing up for a first-time-ever match against The Undertaker and while the 'Boneyard' stipulation has the fans scratching their heads in bewilderment, it's a dream clash between two legendary performers and that's a positive takeaway.

There is a lot of speculation going around regarding the nature of the match and what it entails. Did WWE book the match to protect The Undertaker? When was the feud planned?

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed all the relevant questions regarding the match on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom revealed that the plan to have Styles vs. Undertaker was a late decision as The Deadman was originally not supposed to be available for WrestleMania.

Tom also stated that before Styles was booked in a storyline with Undertaker, there was a considerable amount of concern about The Phenomenal One being overshadowed and forgotten. There was talk about Styles being possibly sent to SmackDown after WrestleMania, however, the decision was made to insert Styles in an angle with The Undertaker.

Tom also explained that the Boneyard match could be in place to also protect Styles, who is just coming off a shoulder injury.

Here's what Tom had to say on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

I know this match was very late in the day for planning. The Undertaker wasn't supposed to be available for WrestleMania and then he was. So I know this was quite late on. There was also a certain element where essentially there was worry that AJ Styles had kind of been forgotten about.

I made a report on my personal YouTube a little while ago that AJ Styles was someone who didn't really have anything going on RAW and was potentially being talked about being moved back to SmackDown. A couple of weeks later we started hearing about this match and really it's come out of nowhere. AJ Styles when he lost his US title in particular, they just didn't seem to be too much going on for him. I wouldn't say it's a waste for him in that regard because it at least gives him something to do.

