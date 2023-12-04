Massive change in plans for popular WWE tag team - Reports

WWE has reportedly decided to make significant changes in their plans for a famous tag team.

The tandem in question is that of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The upstarts have had an incredible 2023 in WWE. Waller has been involved in multiple entertaining segments as the host of the Grayson Waller Effect, featuring John Cena, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, The Miz, and others.

Austin Theory, on the other hand, has found success in singles competition. The 26-year-old won the WWE United States Champion in a triple threat bout against Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series: WarGames 2022. He defended the title against John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in perhaps the biggest match of his career to date.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, WWE has grown in support of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory as a duo. The two were reportedly meant to be together for a short period. But looking at their work as a tandem, the creative team has decided to change the initial plans associated with them.

The Stamford-based company seemingly believes that the two would benefit from their partnership in the long run. The SmackDown team might play a major role in programming in the build-up to WrestleMania 40.

The duo consisting of the two young superstars is currently involved in a feud against Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion defeated Grayson Waller in a singles match after punching Austin Theory on the latest episode of SmackDown.

WWE legend John Cena opens up on his relationship with Austin Theory outside the squared circle

During the 200th episode of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, John Cena opened up on his relationship with the superstar he lost to at WrestleMania 39.

The Cenation Leader revealed that he spoke to Theory regularly and tried to lend advice to the talented wrestler. He added that Theory was currently trying to connect with the audience:

"There was nothing I said to Austin [Theory] down there that I wouldn't say to his face. We still talk on a regular basis, and I still try to bestow on him advice. I think he's working more toward connecting with the audience, but I can hear the silence and the apathy when he would perform. I know it is because I had it plenty. I single-handedly ruined the Ruthless Aggression Era by completely failing by being the Ruthless Aggression guy. So I know what apathetic sounds like.".

