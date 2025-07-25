Massive grudge match being discussed for WWE Clash in Paris - Reports

WWE returns to Europe for multiple shows in the latter half of August 2025, including the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event slated to emanate from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on August 31. The Stamford-based promotion is reportedly discussing a massive grudge match for the PLE.In addition to several championship feuds across both brands, the rivalry between former allies, Sheamus and Rusev, is one that stands out. The two have wrestled twice on Monday Night RAW over the last four weeks. According to ViperReports via BodySlamPWN, the wrestling promotion is considering the third bout in their ongoing feud to be held at WWE Clash in Paris.The former League of Nations stablemates currently stand at one win apiece in their ongoing rivalry. While The Bulgarian Brute defeated the Irishman on the June 30 edition of Monday Night RAW, Sheamus got his revenge earlier this week on the red brand. It was also The Celtic Warrior's first-ever singles win over Rusev. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the rumored third clash between the two stars.Sheamus makes a massive claim about the current WWE rosterSheamus is among the most experienced stars on the WWE roster. He has been with the wrestling promotion since his televised debut in 2009, winning multiple championships along the way.During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, The Celtic Warrior noted that he loved everyone on the current roster. He opined that it was possibly the best bunch of performers ever since his debut.&quot;I’ll go in there with anyone on the roster. Because everybody in that locker room, as far as I’m concerned, has earned their stripes. It’s not easy to get to where we get to. And honestly, mate, everyone in that locker room, I love everybody in that locker room. Because it’s probably the best locker room we’ve ever had in the entire history of the time that I’ve been there since 2009,&quot; he said.You can check out Sheamus' comments in the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSheamus is among the most decorated stars in WWE, having won several main roster titles, barring the Intercontinental Championship. The veteran has pursued the strap on multiple occasions in his career. Only time will tell if he can finally get his hands on the prestigious title.