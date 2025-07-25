Massive grudge match being discussed for WWE Clash in Paris - Reports

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 25, 2025 18:23 GMT
WWE Clash in Paris could host a major grudge match (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE Clash in Paris could host a major grudge match (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE returns to Europe for multiple shows in the latter half of August 2025, including the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event slated to emanate from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on August 31. The Stamford-based promotion is reportedly discussing a massive grudge match for the PLE.

Ad

In addition to several championship feuds across both brands, the rivalry between former allies, Sheamus and Rusev, is one that stands out. The two have wrestled twice on Monday Night RAW over the last four weeks. According to ViperReports via BodySlamPWN, the wrestling promotion is considering the third bout in their ongoing feud to be held at WWE Clash in Paris.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former League of Nations stablemates currently stand at one win apiece in their ongoing rivalry. While The Bulgarian Brute defeated the Irishman on the June 30 edition of Monday Night RAW, Sheamus got his revenge earlier this week on the red brand. It was also The Celtic Warrior's first-ever singles win over Rusev. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the rumored third clash between the two stars.

Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Sheamus makes a massive claim about the current WWE roster

Sheamus is among the most experienced stars on the WWE roster. He has been with the wrestling promotion since his televised debut in 2009, winning multiple championships along the way.

During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, The Celtic Warrior noted that he loved everyone on the current roster. He opined that it was possibly the best bunch of performers ever since his debut.

Ad
"I’ll go in there with anyone on the roster. Because everybody in that locker room, as far as I’m concerned, has earned their stripes. It’s not easy to get to where we get to. And honestly, mate, everyone in that locker room, I love everybody in that locker room. Because it’s probably the best locker room we’ve ever had in the entire history of the time that I’ve been there since 2009," he said.
Ad

You can check out Sheamus' comments in the video below:

Sheamus is among the most decorated stars in WWE, having won several main roster titles, barring the Intercontinental Championship. The veteran has pursued the strap on multiple occasions in his career. Only time will tell if he can finally get his hands on the prestigious title.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications