Massive name declined WWE's offer to appear at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

WWE reportedly tried to get Hasbulla, an established social media celebrity, to appear at WrestleMania 39.

Hasbulla is one of the most popular celebrities in the world today. The Russian media personality boasts a huge fan following across top social media platforms.

WrestleMania 39 witnessed appearances by top celebrities like Snoop Dogg and KSI. The New York Times is now reporting that WWE tried to get Hasbulla for The Show of Shows this year, but the latter declined the offer. Here's what The NY Times stated:

"Another area where Hasbulla won’t budge is his religion. According to Mr. Ozuna, the team turned down a 21st birthday party for Hasbulla that the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas wanted to sponsor because Hasbulla doesn’t drink, or take photos with female fans. And he declined an invitation to appear at this month’s WrestleMania because he had plans to travel to Saudi Arabia for Ramadan." [H/T NY Times]

WWE is aware of Hasbulla's immense popularity

World Wrestling Entertainment always tries to bring in the biggest possible names to garner mainstream attention. Hasbulla's appearance at WrestleMania 39 would certainly have led to massive mainstream buzz for the company.

In 2021, Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke with Red Corner MMA and revealed that the global wrestling juggernaut was aware of Hasbulla's stardom.

"We talk about all this stuff with Hasbulla. He has to go to the US. In the US, he is very popular. All the big celebrities and stars and promotions like WWE, NBA, hockey, American football, UFC, all these sports he is very popular. They all know him. He has to move for a couple years to the US and become maybe a billionaire. At a minimum, a millionaire. He needs to make a visa and go to USA," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Unfortunately, Hasbulla had to decline the invitation due to his travel plans. Here's hoping that the internet star makes an appearance for WWE somewhere down the line.

Would you have liked to see Hasbulla at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes