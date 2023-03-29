Massive name could reportedly return if WWE is sold 

If recent reports are to be believed, Stephanie McMahon could return to WWE if the company is sold, as potential buyers are interested in bringing her back.

Stephanie departed WWE as its Co-CEO and chairwoman in January after her father, Vince McMahon, returned to the promotion and became the executive chairman of the board. The 46-year-old stepped up at a crucial time last year when Vince was forced to resign from his backstage responsibilities due to several hush money allegations.

In recent months, the company has been negotiating a possible sale with multiple potential buyers. Disney, Netflix, and FOX, among others, have been rumored to be interested in acquiring the global juggernaut.

Though nothing has been finalized yet, a report by Fightful Select suggests that a few of the rumored buyers are interested in bringing back Stephanie if the sale materializes. It was noted that Stephanie McMahon is perceived as someone who could bring many positives to the promotion if she happens to return.

Considering the talks of a sale have cooled down in recent weeks owing to the hype surrounding WrestleMania 39, it remains to be seen how things will pan out.

Potential buyers seemingly don't want Vince McMahon's involvement in WWE

Unlike the interest in bringing back Stephanie McMahon, potential buyers don't want Vince McMahon's involvement in the promotion, as per a recent report.

It was also mentioned how those interested in purchasing the company believe McMahon's involvement could take a toll on WWE's value and stocks. Considering just how much his brand name has taken a hit due to last year's allegations, it's no surprise potential buyers don't want the 77-year-old to be associated with the promotion.

