Massive plans for Grayson Waller at WWE SummerSlam 2023 - Reports

Grayson Waller has become one of the hottest acts of WWE SmackDown ever since he made his way to the main roster. According to a new report, the company reportedly has huge plans for Waller, which will involve a segment between him and a legend of the industry at SummerSlam.

Earlier this year, Grayson Waller feuded with Shawn Michaels on the developmental brand as he believed that The Heartbreak Kid has been consistently derailing his push. Instead, Michaels booked him in a match against Johnny Gargano, and the two settled their differences before Waller made his main roster debut.

In less than three months, Waller interacted with several legends of the industry, and it looks like WWE wants the rising star to interact with another legend. According to WRKD Wrestling, Waller will reportedly be in a segment at SummerSlam involving a WWE legend. Check it out:

"While nothing is set in stone, ideas have been pitched to have a SummerSlam weekend segment between Grayson Waller and a WWE legend. Reactions backstage have been very favorable for the young star’s segments with John Cena and Edge."

It will be interesting to see which legend Waller will interact with at the Biggest Part of The Summer.

Grayson Waller's debut match was against WWE Hall of Famer on Friday Night SmackDown

After losing to Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023, Waller faced Carmelo Hayes on an episode of NXT for the NXT Championship and lost. During the match, Waller got injured and spent nearly two months away from in-ring competition.

During his time off, he was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual Draft. Instead of going on a hiatus, Waller held the Grayson Waller Effect on the main roster and interacted with several stars, including Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Logan Paul, and more.

During WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Waller took his first bump when he attacked John Cena. Later, he invited Edge to his show and announced the Rated R Superstar's retirement. The former World Champion didn't take Waller's comments kindly and challenged him to a match.

In the main event of Friday Night SmackDown in Madison Square Garden, Waller faced Edge. After a hellacious contest, the Rated R Superstar ended the match with a Spear. Following the match, the former World Champion praised Waller's performance and left.

Who do you think Grayson Waller will interact with at SummerSlam?

