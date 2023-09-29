Massive plans for Judgment Day reported ahead of WWE show

The Judgment Day has been the premier faction in WWE for some time now. The faction could be in for a big match at the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event, if reports are to be believed.

All members of the faction are currently holding championships and marching ahead as top stars on RAW and SmackDown. Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been cooking up a rivalry with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens in recent months.

In recent weeks, JD McDonagh has been trying hard to win favor with the faction. He has gifted Priest a new Money in the Bank briefcase and has helped the team win a few decisive matches.

The upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event could see McDonagh become a full-time member of The Judgment Day if things go according to plan. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that an eight-man tag team match could be the plan for the show.

WWE fans could see Mysterio, Balor, Priest and McDonagh team up to face the team of Rhodes, Uso, Zayn and Owens. Check out what Meltzer reported:

"From RAW, you would get the impression that an eight-man match with Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is the direction they are going."

WWE had already been building up towards a big match for Judgment Day and the babyface team for some time. The match could take place at Fastlane, leading to another contest between the two sides at Survivor Series if WWE continues the rivalry.

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio could lose his title soon at a WWE event

All four members of The Judgment Day currently hold championships. Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion, who has been working on both RAW and NXT brands every week.

Dominik will defend his North American Championship against Trick Williams at the upcoming No Mercy event. Things will be more difficult for Dominik as his rival Dragon Lee will serve as the Special Guest Referee for the contest.

This could lead to Dominik losing his title, especially if Lee decides to work unfairly in favor of Trick Williams. The Judgment Day member could lose his title due to Lee’s actions, freeing him from working on NXT for some time, while protecting him from a clean loss.

The 26-year-old WWE star’s workload is high, and it would make sense for him to drop the title, so he can focus on RAW and work with his Judgment Day team members in the coming months.

Are you excited about the reported match for WWE Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.