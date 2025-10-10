Massive plans in store for CM Punk following WWE Crown Jewel 2025 - Reports

WWE decided to keep CM Punk out of the card for Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth. However, a new report reveals that the management has passive plans for The Second City Saint following their weekend in Australia.

CM Punk defined odds and defeated Gunther in New Jersey at WWE SummerSlam 2025 to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, the moment didn't last forever as Seth Rollins returned to the product and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title.

While many expected the feud to go till WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, the company has a different direction in mind for the two. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the management plans to have a one-on-one title match between Punk and Rollins in November.

The match will reportedly take place at Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego. The event takes place in less than a month, and it'll be interesting to see if Rollins can leave with the title around his waist.

Will CM Punk compete at WWE Survivor Series?

Two years ago, CM Punk made his groundbreaking return to the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in nearly a decade, appearing at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago. The following year, he joined forces with the OG Bloodline to take on Solo Sikoa's faction and Bronson Reed and left the event with a win.

Earlier this year, The Second City Saint entered a feud with Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW, which continued after WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas when Rollins and Paul Heyman created The Vision. The feud was revived in the coming months at SummerSlam in New Jersey.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and one more superstar will team up to take on The Vision in a WarGames match. Moreover, Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory will side with the villainous faction for the gimmick match.

