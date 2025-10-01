Massive Rey Mysterio WWE return update - Reports

A recent report has shed light on WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's potential return to the squared circle. The veteran has been absent from in-ring action since mid-April.

According to a report from Mike Johnson on PWInsider Elite, The Master of the 619 is expected to be at the Performance Center this week. Mysterio is reportedly working towards getting cleared for his return.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Rey Mysterio is expected at the WWE PC this week as he works towards getting cleared. - Mike Johnson (PWInsider Elite)

Rey Mysterio was forced out of action due to a leg injury he sustained on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41. He was scheduled to wrestle El Grande Americano at The Showcase of The Immortals. Rey Fenix replaced Mysterio for the bout, but unfortunately, he ended up losing to the fellow masked man.

Despite his absence from in-ring action, the 50-year-old has made multiple appearances at AAA shows, including the two Worlds Collide events. On the September 12 edition of the PLE, he was forced to tie the AAA Mega Championship belt around his son Dominik Mysterio's waist after the latter defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to win the title.

Rey Mysterio breaks character to praise his arch rival amid injury hiatus

Speaking on the Club 520 Podcast , Rey Mysterio broke his character to praise his on-screen rival and real-life son, Dominik Mysterio.

The legendary luchador stated that watching his son's growth over the last four years felt great . He added that "Dirty" Dom has a lot of confidence, and he wished he had the same amount of confidence and knowledge that the younger Mysterio had when he was the same age.

"To see his growth over the past four years and how he just evolved into this character and embraced it and just now completely owns it is awesome, man. His confidence is… I wish I had some of that when I was his age, and I wish I knew what he knows now when I was his age. I had no clue. I was learning as I was going. But I think the huge factor in this is he was… he was thrown in right away to swim with sharks and he figured that out. He learned how to swim with sharks," he said.

Only time will tell if the Mysterios go up against each other again before the father decides to hang up his boots.

Do you want Rey and Dominik to wrestle against each other again? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

