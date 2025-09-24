Massive Roman Reigns WWE return update

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 24, 2025 18:35 GMT
It's finally time! (image via WWE)

Roman Reigns has been out of action since Clash in Paris, when he was attacked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. This was the storyline to write Reigns off TV so that he could film Street Fighter in Australia.

As part of a new update from PWInsider, it was revealed that Reigns wraps up his filming schedule tomorrow and will be available to return to WWE afterward.

This means that Reigns could make his return ahead of Crown Jewel, since he has already been seen on the poster and is expected to be part of the event.

Reigns has an issue with The Vision at present, but it seems as though there is also a problem with The Usos. Jimmy is trying to keep his brother under control, but he is causing them more issues than they can solve together.

Reigns could be a good addition to this team ahead of Crown Jewel, since he has a good reason to come back and exact some revenge on both Reed and Breakker.

Roman Reigns could also be looking to go after Paul Heyman again

Roman Reigns finally got his hands on Paul Heyman at Clash in Paris and sent him to the hospital. For months, he has manifested getting revenge on the man who turned on him in the main event of WrestleMania and cost him one of the biggest wins of his career.

Heyman has only recently made his return to WWE, but Reigns hasn't been able to comment on if his issues with Heyman have been resolved, which means that he could be in the firing line once again.

Breakker and Reed were able to defeat The Usos at Wrestlepalooza, which means that something needs to change ahead of WWE Crown Jewel if they hope to get the revenge they seek.

