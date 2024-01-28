Massive spoiler on who will open Royal Rumble as #1 and #2 entrants

Massive spoilers have leaked regarding who will be kicking off the WWE Royal Rumble match.

WWE is set to host one of its biggest Premium Live Events of the year, the Royal Rumble. This year's edition of the legendary event will be headlined by the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.

The traditional 30-star battle royal is one of the most exciting match types in WWE history and is also extremely difficult to predict due to the number of participants involved. One of the biggest talking points heading into tonight's bout is who will kick off the proceedings.

Fightful Select has released some spoilers regarding who will kick off the men's Rumble match. Please avoid reading further if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Fightful has reported that Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are set to enter the men's Rumble match in the number one and number two spots. This makes things interesting, as Jimmy betrayed Jey Uso, which resulted in the latter leaving the Bloodline and, ultimately, SmackDown itself.

Despite being brothers, there is no love lost between these two men after what transpired last year. It remains to be seen if either of them will be able to go on to win the Rumble.

