Massive star demanding "a lot" of money for WWE return - Reports

A top name is reportedly asking "a lot" of money from WWE for a potential return to the company.

Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Moné, is currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling. She also makes appearances for NJPW's sister promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom, and is a former IWGP Women's Champion. It has been over a year since Mercedes walked out of RAW in an insane moment that took the pro wrestling world by storm.

Over the past several months, there has been massive speculation among fans regarding a possible WWE return for Banks. In a new video, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp stated that Banks is asking for a lot of money to re-sign with the promotion.

"There was a working plan for AEW to bring in Mercedes or at least tentatively, in August. I've no longer heard that's the plan. I haven't heard any current plans there. I think if WWE were smart, they would look at the amount that she is asking for, which I have heard the dollar figure, and I would say that's a lot. I would do it. I would do it if I were them. Because she deserves it. She can be an anchor. There is an audience she brings in, nobody else brings in. There are a wealth of just Sasha Banks, Mercedes Moné wrestling fans, a wealth of them."

Triple H on Sasha Banks' potential return to WWE

Last year, Triple H had a chat with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and was asked about Banks' potential return.

Here's an excerpt from his comment:

"It just comes down to, what does she want to do now with her life, her career, whatever that is. The passion, clearly, for what we do, there is a passion for other things as well. It comes down to what does she want to do?" [H/T Fightful]

Only time will tell if the former RAW Women's Champion makes a return to World Wrestling Entertainment. Her fans would love to see her go at it against some of the company's top female stars once again.

