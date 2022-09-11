Sasha Banks sends a three-word message to Bayley ahead of rumored WWE return

Sasha Banks sent a heartfelt message to former tag team partner Bayley in her latest tweet.

Sasha Banks and Naomi recently walked down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week. Judging by a photo that Naomi later shared on her Twitter handle, Bayley was also in attendance at the show to support her best friends.

The Boss reacted to Naomi's picture of the trio and sent a wholesome three-word message to Bayley. In response, Bayley tweeted that she is a big fan of Banks and Naomi.

Check out the exchange below:

"Our role model @itsBayleyWWE," Banks wrote.

"Huge Mercedes and Trinity fan right here," Bayley responded.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE 🏻‍♀️ @SashaBanksWWE Huge Mercedes and Trinity fan right here🏻‍♀️ @SashaBanksWWE Huge Mercedes and Trinity fan right here 🙋🏻‍♀️

How did WWE fans react to Sasha Banks and Bayley's wholesome Twitter exchange?

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been close friends for a while now. Their Twitter exchange was met with a variety of responses from WWE fans.

Check out some of those reactions below:

Mark Millar @emjay14 @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE This is why we sing your name, even when you pretend you don't want it. Come back soon :) @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE This is why we sing your name, even when you pretend you don't want it. Come back soon :)

prayformojo @MichaelSeanB @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE the three of you are just the cutest. Y'all deserve all the happiness and success in the world no matter what Michael Cole may say @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE the three of you are just the cutest. Y'all deserve all the happiness and success in the world no matter what Michael Cole may say

Banks and Bayley's rivalry back during their NXT days was met with high praise from the WWE Universe. The duo became the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on the road to WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

In an interview in late 2020, The Role Model shared her favorite moment with Banks during their WWE run:

“I guess I would say when we were both double champions because it was like Stone Cold and Triple H, they were The Two-Man Power Trip. It was such a crazy time to think about, being able to represent three different divisions in RAW, SmackDown, and the tag division, being able to go around two or three different shows, and work with different people. I guess what completed that was when Sasha beat Asuka for the RAW Women’s Title, so that was when it started, Bayley Two Belts and Two Belts Banks.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

If the latest rumors are to be believed, Banks and Naomi will make their WWE returns in the near future. With Triple H in charge of creative, Banks and Naomi are bound to do well if they end up returning to WWE.

Would you like to see another feud pitting Banks against Bayley somewhere down the line?

