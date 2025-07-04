Massive update on plans for Roman Reigns’ WWE return - Reports

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been absent from the squared circle for over two months. The 40-year-old is reportedly slated to make his return very soon.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the original plan had been for the OTC to come back and work a SummerSlam program. The Biggest Party of the Summer is scheduled to take place in about four weeks' time. So, going by SRS's words, fans can expect Reigns to be back anytime soon to set up his storyline heading into the summer.

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE programming since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman during the show and helped them take out The Tribal Chief.

Wrestling veteran believes Roman Reigns could leave WWE soon

Roman Reigns is among the most popular stars in professional wrestling. The OTC has also ventured into several projects outside and has recently been roped in to play the iconic and powerful villain, Akuma, in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, based on the Capcom-published video games.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo opined that it was time for The Head of the Table to move on to bigger things. The veteran stated that Roman had nothing more to achieve inside the squared circle, and he had everything it takes to be successful in Hollywood.

"I really believe Roman Reigns' future, in my opinion, is way, way beyond wrestling. I believe that [on heading to Hollywood] without a shadow of a doubt. I think he has every quality and everything that it takes. There is really nothing more he could do in the wrestling business. I think guys like Rock and Austin, and Cena, I think they reach that point where it's like, 'What else am I going to accomplish in wrestling?' And I think Roman's accomplished it all. I think it's time for him to go on to bigger and better things," Russo said.

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Reigns has had a very limited schedule over the last few years when it comes to WWE appearances. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former member of The Shield.

