Massive update on The Rock's WWE status ahead of SummerSlam - Reports

There has been a massive update regarding The Rock's WWE status ahead of SummerSlam 2025. The Final Boss has not been seen since aligning with John Cena at Elimination Chamber earlier this year.According to a new report from BodySlam, there has been no indication internally that The Rock will be returning to the company anytime soon. This means that it would be unlikely for The Brahma Bull to make an appearance at SummerSlam 2025 next weekend.John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 after Travis Scott interfered in the match. The Rock attempted to get Cody Rhodes to sell him his soul ahead of the match, but The American Nightmare refused.However, John Cena accepted the offer and aligned with The Great One at Elimination Chamber 2025 earlier this year. Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions to earn a title match against John Cena next month at SummerSlam.Vince Russo suggests WWE turned down The Rock's ideaWrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that The Rock wanted to turn Cody Rhodes heel but was &quot;outvoted&quot; by WWE's creative team.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that the 53-year-old wanted to turn Rhodes heel, but the company didn't agree with his plans. The veteran also claimed that John Cena's heel turn has been a disappointment so far.&quot;I mean, I think Cena's last run is trash anyway. I mean, to be totally honest with you, nobody was on the same page; nobody had a plan. I think [The] Rock wanted to turn Cody heel, but they [WWE] outvoted [The] Rock, so they had to come up with something else. So they pulled Cena out of their backside, and the whole thing has been a total cluster,&quot; Russo said. [From 56:23 onwards]You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:The legend has not competed in a match since teaming up with Roman Reigns to defeat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be fascinating to see when The People's Champion makes his return to the company down the line.