Massive update on upcoming WWE shows in Saudi Arabia - Reports

WWE has held at least one premium live event in Saudi Arabia annually since 2018 as part of a 10-year partnership with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport. The Middle Eastern nation is reportedly set to host as many as three different PLEs next year.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the Stamford-based wrestling promotion is slated for three premium live events in Saudi Arabia in 2026. World Wrestling Entertainment has already announced next year's Royal Rumble for Riyadh. It was reported that in addition to the PLE slated for January 2026, two more premium live events have been tentatively planned for May and November next year.

The report further mentioned that the PLE slated for November 2026 is likely to be Survivor Series. However, since the promotion scheduled the show on Thanksgiving weekend in the last four years, next year's Saudi PLE in November either won't be Survivor Series or it will be held on a different weekend.

WWE Night of Champions was WWE's most recent premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The show emanating from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on June 28 featured several top names. In addition to the finals of the 2025 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments and a couple of other matches, a championship clash between WWE legend John Cena and CM Punk headlined the show.

WWE encountered an unusual issue during a recent Saudi Arabia show

The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh also hosted the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The show kicked off with a face-off between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes ahead of their match for the King of the Ring crown.

Unfortunately, a feed outage reportedly led to broadcast issues, leaving the viewers missing out on live action for about half an hour. Soon after, the wrestling promotion issued an apology to the international audiences for the inconvenience.

"To our international audiences watching #SmackDown on Netflix: We apologize for any technical difficulties and should be back up and running shortly," read the post.

The issue was resolved after the show was off the air for half an hour. Thankfully, there was no such problem during the remainder of the Night of Champions weekend.

