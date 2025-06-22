Massive update on if WWE Night of Champions is at risk of being cancelled - reports

WWE is set to fly out to Saudi Arabia this week, but it seems that there could be some issues with wrestlers traveling to the country, given the recent conflict between Iran and the United States.

America bombed Iran last night, which has led to some threats from the country, and many believe it could lead to WWE flying out to do the show in an area that may not be considered safe. While there are rumors that Night of Champions could be canceled, Fightful Select has revealed that the show is still set to go ahead as planned.

The latest report noted that WWE Superstars were set to fly out mid-week in time for SmackDown on Friday. If it were just Night of Champions taking place, then there may have been a conversation about moving the show, but with SmackDown as well, it appears that the company is sticking to the original plan.

It was also noted that with the Royal Rumble set to take place in the country next year, there was too much at stake to postpone or cancel, whilst Saudi Arabia was considered to be "one of the safest places in the world."

WWE Night of Champions is expected to go ahead on June 28

Recent trips to Saudi Arabia have made headlines in the past and were once riddled with issues, but it seems that the situation is being monitored, and there are protocols in place to ensure that all WWE talent will be safe.

This is a surprising situation that the company has found itself in now that America has stepped in to join the issues between Israel and Iran, and it could go either way in the coming weeks.

That being said, the company will only be in the Middle East for a few days, and if the situation changes, the company might make a last-minute call to postpone the event.

