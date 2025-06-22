  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Massive update on if WWE Night of Champions is at risk of being cancelled - reports

Massive update on if WWE Night of Champions is at risk of being cancelled - reports

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jun 22, 2025 17:11 GMT
Night of Champions is at risk (image via WWE)
Night of Champions is at risk (image via WWE.com)

WWE is set to fly out to Saudi Arabia this week, but it seems that there could be some issues with wrestlers traveling to the country, given the recent conflict between Iran and the United States.

Ad

America bombed Iran last night, which has led to some threats from the country, and many believe it could lead to WWE flying out to do the show in an area that may not be considered safe. While there are rumors that Night of Champions could be canceled, Fightful Select has revealed that the show is still set to go ahead as planned.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The latest report noted that WWE Superstars were set to fly out mid-week in time for SmackDown on Friday. If it were just Night of Champions taking place, then there may have been a conversation about moving the show, but with SmackDown as well, it appears that the company is sticking to the original plan.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

It was also noted that with the Royal Rumble set to take place in the country next year, there was too much at stake to postpone or cancel, whilst Saudi Arabia was considered to be "one of the safest places in the world."

Ad

WWE Night of Champions is expected to go ahead on June 28

Recent trips to Saudi Arabia have made headlines in the past and were once riddled with issues, but it seems that the situation is being monitored, and there are protocols in place to ensure that all WWE talent will be safe.

Ad

This is a surprising situation that the company has found itself in now that America has stepped in to join the issues between Israel and Iran, and it could go either way in the coming weeks.

That being said, the company will only be in the Middle East for a few days, and if the situation changes, the company might make a last-minute call to postpone the event.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications