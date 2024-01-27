Massive WWE debut reportedly planned for Royal Rumble tonight [Spoiler]

WWE reportedly has a surprise debut in store for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event tonight.

As of this writing, only nine WWE Superstars have been officially confirmed to participate in the 30-women Royal Rumble match. This leaves as many as 21 spots available, thus adding an extra layer of surprise to the women's battle royale.

Fightful Select has just learned that Triple H's recent hiring and former AEW star, Jade Cargill, has been internally "discussed" as a potential entrant for the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The former TBS Champion signed with the Stamford-based promotion back in September last year. She made her first TV appearance during the Fastlane Premium Live Event, where she was spotted with Triple H backstage.

She even confronted Charlotte Flair on an episode of SmackDown and made several cameo appearances on all three brands. However, Cargill has yet to make her in-ring debut.

Cargill has been training at the WWE's Performance Center and hasn't been seen on TV lately. Though nothing is set in stone yet, Jade Cargill could lace up her boots tonight and enter Women's Royal Rumble in hopes of punching her ticket to WrestleMania 40.

