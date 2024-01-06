Jade Cargill reveals new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill has revealed a new look ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

This week's episode of the blue brand is being billed as New Year's Revolution. Kevin Owens will battle Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship tournament tonight and the winner will earn a title shot against Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble.

LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton will also be competing in a Triple Threat match tonight to determine Roman Reigns' challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are scheduled to appear during the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown tonight in Vancouver.

Ahead of tonight's show, Jade Cargill took to Instagram to reveal a new look and shared several photos of herself enjoying a high-quality meal. The former AEW star debuted with the promotion during the Fastlane Kickoff Show in October 2023 but is yet to have her first match.

Triple H comments on Jade Cargill's future in WWE

Triple H revealed that Jade Cargill will make her in-ring debut in the promotion when she is completely ready for whatever is thrown at her.

During the press conference following Survivor Series 2023, Triple H was asked when fans can expect to see Cargill inside the squared circle. The Game hinted that Cargill needed more time to prepare for the challenge of being a WWE Superstar.

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

Cargill was dominant during her tenure at All Elite Wrestling and was undefeated as TBS Champion before ultimately dropping the title to Kris Statlander. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the 31-year-old when she finally makes her in-ring debut for the promotion.

Do you think Jade Cargill will be a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.