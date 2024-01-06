Paul Heyman reacts to Roman Reigns' new merchandise ahead of SmackDown return

Paul Heyman has reacted to Roman Reigns' new WWE merchandise ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief will be making his return tonight on the blue brand as a major Triple Threat match is scheduled to take place. Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles are scheduled to battle tonight at the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown.

The winner of the match will go on to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024 on January 27. The finals of the United States Championship tournament between Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar will also take place tonight, with the winner earning a title match against Logan Paul at the premium live event later this month.

Ahead of tonight's show, The Bloodline's Paul Heyman took to his Instagram story to react to The Head of the Table's new WWE merchandise available for purchase now. He also promoted Solo Sikoa's new merchandise as seen in the image below.

Former WWE writer claims RAW star is better than Roman Reigns

Vince Russo recently claimed that Intercontinental Champion Gunther was a better performer than Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Ring General has become one of the most feared Superstars on the main roster after putting together a historic reign as Intercontinental Champion. He captured the title from Ricochet in June 2022 and has been dominant as champion ever since.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, Vince Russo praised the leader of Imperium as a performer. He added that he thought The Roman Reigns was one-dimensial, and that Gunther has the ability to show different sides of his personality:

"When you look at that show, and you look at just the character work, bro, that guy is top three. No doubt about it, bro, top three. He is better than Reigns because Reigns is very one-dimensional. Gunther shows like different sides of personality, bro. That guy is a good man." [9:40 onward]

The Rock returned to WWE this past Monday night on the Day 1 edition of RAW and called out Roman Reigns. Only time will tell if the rumored dream match finally comes to fruition on the road to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

