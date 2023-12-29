WWE has stacked the first edition of SmackDown in 2024 with a huge triple-threat match. Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight will battle to determine who faces Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

Knight faced Reigns at Crown Jewel but lost due to outside interference. Randy Orton and AJ Styles were put on the sidelines by various attacks from the Bloodline.

All three men have claims for a title shot, but only one can secure a bout with The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble. Here are five possible finishes for the #1 contenders triple-threat match on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown.

#5 AJ Styles picks up a clean win

It would be phenomenal for AJ if he wins at New Year's Revolution on SmackDown.

Like most of Reigns' other opponents, Styles is looking for revenge on The Tribal Chief and the Bloodline. Solo Sikoa put him out of action a few months ago.

Upon returning, he made his intentions known, hoping to get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Since The Phenomenal One hasn't fully committed to being a heel, he could still earn a clean victory.

Styles hasn't held a title in over three years, and he'd be a good option as a champion should Reigns somehow lose the title at the Royal Rumble. Rules can be bent in a triple-threat, but it will ultimately be won by a pinfall. AJ could notch the win on SmackDown without resorting to underhanded tactics.

#4 Outside interference leads to Randy Orton winning

The Bloodline will likely be involved in the outcome of the triple-threat match.

As mentioned with Styles, anything goes in a triple-threat match. People can interfere, weapons can be used, and the referees must let it happen. Since the Bloodline will be interested in the outcome, the stable could somehow factor into the finish.

Orton has been away the longest, so he'll likely have higher odds of winning. As a former champion, he is a trusted veteran who could fill in as champion should something go wrong.

All three combatants will have to worry about Bloodline interference, and Randy Orton could take advantage like his Viper namesake.

#3 LA Knight gets a clean win on SmackDown

The crowd is still hot for LA Knight, and he deserves another shot to dethrone Roman Reigns. It seems like the earliest end to Roman's reign could be WrestleMania 40.

If officials want to give Knight another shot before The Show of Shows, he could get a big pinfall win on Styles or Orton. His momentum is still on track despite not winning a major title in WWE.

Knight is still SmackDown's biggest face despite Orton's return. To put a brief end to The Megastar's feud with the Bloodline, he could secure another shot at the Royal Rumble.

#2 Styles uses underhanded tactics to win

If Styles does fully commit to turning heel, he could take advantage of the rules of the triple-threat match. He could blast Knight and Orton with chairs and other weapons or have The O.C. help him win.

Styles has done things right over the last two years, but that hasn't netted him tangible results. He could decide to do whatever it takes to win at the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown.

The contenders' match will be rife with tension between all three stars. Each wants a shot at Roman Reigns and may resort to cheating. Of the three competitors, Styles is most likely to use underhanded tactics to win.

#1 Randy Orton wins clean

Randy Orton is looking for another big moment at a Royal Rumble event.

As he made his triumphant return to active status at Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton immediately targeted the Bloodline upon his return. He 'signed' with SmackDown to get revenge on the faction, hoping to face Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

While the multi-person match could be filled with cheating because it essentially has no rules, it doesn't mean cheating is needed for the outcome.

Orton might hit Knight and Styles with RKOs and earn his shot at the Royal Rumble. Knight is a favorite for the Royal Rumble match, so he must be protected.