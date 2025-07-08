Massive WWE heel turn discussed - Reports

WWE might be going in a new creative direction with a top NXT talent, according to a report. Former AEW star Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May) made her NXT debut on June 3, sending a warning that she was coming for the NXT Women's Championship. Monroe has been positioned as a face after she shot a video of herself talking about what it meant for her to be a WWE star.

It looks like the company is already looking to have the newcomer primed for a change in her creative direction. A report from Fightful Select has indicated that a heel run for Monroe will likely be set up for the "near future."

The report mentioned that the turn has already been discussed and that there are long-term plans for her in NXT. While it has not been revealed when the turn can happen, it will be interesting to see how and when WWE decides to pull the trigger on the move.

Since she arrived in NXT, Monroe has already had run-ins with the NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence. She has also aligned herself with Jordynne Grace, with whom she will team up at The Great American Bash 2025.

Blake Monroe will have her first match in WWE this weekend

During her contract signing, Monroe was confronted by Fatal Influence, and the faction put her through a table. After staying away for one week, The Glamour made her return last week on NXT and helped Jordynne Grace fight off the stable.

While Grace will challenge Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship at Evolution, Monroe will have her first match in WWE on July 12. She will team up with The Juggernaut to take on Jayne and Fallon Henley at The Great American Bash.

It will be interesting to see if the tag team match at The Great American Bash gives fans a glimpse of the reported heel turn for Monroe.

