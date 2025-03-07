Massive WWE star spotted ahead of SmackDown - Reports

A massive WWE star has reportedly been spotted ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. The upcoming show will be the first edition of the blue brand following Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will air live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and a major star has reportedly been spotted ahead of the show. According to a new report from PWInsider, Charlotte Flair has been seen in town ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown. The Women's Royal Rumble winner has not been advertised to appear on tonight's show.

Ad

Trending

Charlotte Flair was out of action for over a year with a significant injury before her return at Royal Rumble 2025. She won the Women's 'Rumble Match and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship next month at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, The Buff Barbie teamed up with Trish Stratus to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae this past Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ex-WWE writer claims Charlotte Flair has been set up to fail

Former headwriter for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently suggested that the company had set Charlotte Flair up to fail during her return to the company.

Ad

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran questioned why Flair was shown flaunting her luxurious lifestyle ahead of her return. Russo noted that the company should have been focusing on her recovery after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023:

"What did they do, Chris? Oh, they showed her on a yacht," Russo said. "She's got all this money. We talked about it. We didn't get that. That's why, Chris, they miss the mark so many times. I always think they're setting people up because it was so easy what they could have done." [11:22 – 11:45]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton used to be aligned with Nia Jax, but their partnership came to an end earlier this year. The 25-year-old cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on The Irresistible Force to capture the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3 episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair can win the title next month at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback