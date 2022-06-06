Match order for WWE Hell in a Cell reportedly disclosed

The WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event is scheduled to take place tonight, and the match order for the show has been revealed. In the main event, Cody Rhodes will take on Seth Rollins inside the demonic structure.

According to Fightful Select, the triple threat RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair, Asuka and Becky Lynch will open the show. It will be followed by a singles match pitting Kevin Owens against Ezekiel. Please note that the card is subject to change.

You can check out the match order below:

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP (2-on-1 handicap match)

AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin - No Holds Barred

United States Championship: Mustafa Ali vs. Theory

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins - Hell in a Cell

A kick-off show for WWE Hell in a Cell will take place prior to the main card, but according to the report, no matches have been listed for it. It also doesn't look like another bout will be added to the main show.

Will Cody Rhodes defeat Seth Rollins for a third time in a row at WWE Hell in a Cell?

The American Nightmare vs. The Visionary is the biggest feud going into the show. The two stars have been involved in a program since Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April. The former TNT Champion has defeated Seth Rollins twice already, and tonight, he could add another W to his belt.

Since the bout will take place inside the unforgiving Cell, there'll be plenty of weapons at his disposal that he could use to get the job done. According to reports, Cody Rhodes is currently injured, but there's no doubt that he'll put on a good performance at WWE Hell in a Cell.

