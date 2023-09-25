Matt Riddle's next big move after WWE release possibly revealed - Reports

It looks like ex-WWE star Matt Riddle could make a big move after his abrupt release.

The King of Bros was recently let go by WWE. Riddle will arguably go down as one of the most controversial wrestlers of the modern era. Controversies always seemed to follow him, and it all finally came to a boiling point when he accused a cop of sexually assaulting him before quickly deleting the post.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that 'at least one' big MMA promotion was interested in signing Matt Riddle.

“I do know that Riddle has got at least one major MMA promotion if not more, that is interested in bringing him back to MMA.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

The King of Bros excelled under the Vince McMahon-led creative team when he teamed up with Randy Orton to form RK-Bro. However, he seemingly lost momentum in the months leading up to his departure.

Matt Riddle once had a goal of retiring Brock Lesnar

Years ago, Riddle spoke about wanting to retire Brock Lesnar. He discussed his goal on various occasions during interviews, and Lesnar didn't appreciate the same. Here's what the former United States Champion later said on the After The Bell podcast:

“I’ll be honest with you. The guy [Lesnar] has it all. I think he’s taken my comments as, like, literal disrespect. I think he really hates me. Which, hey, ok. I get it. I rubbed you the wrong way. I told everybody that I get it, I’ll stay away. I won’t call people out anymore. I won’t call these people out anymore. I’m not going to go away. I’m going to make myself valuable enough to where the money is on the table. I know I can do that." [H/T Wrestling News]

Lesnar made it clear to Riddle that he would never wrestle him. The Beast Incarnate did come face-to-face with the former WWE star on a few occasions, including the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

What do you think? Will fans get to see Matt Riddle in a major MMA promotion soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.