Megastar is being allowed to 'break every rule' of the 'WWE style' - Reports

The world of WWE is no stranger to controversy, and one name that often finds itself at the center of attention is Brock Lesnar. Following his recent match against Cody Rhodes at Backlash, allegations of preferential treatment and rule-breaking have been swirling around. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has claimed that Lesnar is given special privileges, including the freedom to disregard established WWE style and ring psychology.

One primary criticism against Lesnar is his departure from traditional WWE style and ring psychology. While many wrestlers adhere to standard techniques and storytelling, Lesnar often brings a more chaotic and unpredictable approach to his matches.

This unorthodox style has garnered praise from some fans who appreciate the realism and raw intensity that Lesnar brings to the ring. However, critics argue that this freedom granted to Lesnar disrupts the balance and consistency of the overall product.

Dave Meltzer's assertion of preferential treatment raises questions about Lesnar's standing within the company. It is worth noting that Lesnar's star power is undeniable, and his matches consistently draw attention and generate significant revenue.

''I used to think it was cool and unique that Lesnar is allowed to break every rule of WWE style and every rule of ring psychology that they teach you is 'right' and make it work,'' said Meltzer.

Should WWE allow Brock Lesnar to be different?

The company's decision to allow Lesnar to bleed during his match with Cody Rhodes also invites scrutiny. Bloodshed has long been a contentious topic due to its potential health risks and its association with the extreme, non-PG era of the past.

Some argue that bleeding adds a sense of realism and heightened drama to matches, while others view it as an unnecessary and dangerous spectacle. The company's handling of this situation suggests a delicate balancing act between honoring tradition and adhering to evolving industry standards.

The discussion surrounding Brock Lesnar's treatment is multifaceted, with valid arguments on both sides. While critics accuse the company of granting him special privileges and allowing him to break established rules, the company likely values Lesnar's exceptional star power and ability to draw in audiences. Balancing tradition and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of professional wrestling is a constant challenge.

Poll : Do you think Brock Lesnar breaks the traditional WWE style? Yes No 34 votes