Member of WWE's The Bloodline reportedly injured despite still performing 

Recent reports have emerged that suggest that The Bloodline's hot-head and original member, Jey Uso, is currently injured despite still wrestling.

After battling through a hellacious match at Survivor Series WarGames this past Saturday alongside his team members Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn, the 37-year-old is seemingly now legitimately hurt.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Jey Uso's pile-up of injuries has totaled up to the point where he is performing at less than 100%.

"Remember a month ago, Jey had a broken wrist and he’s working on it. On the PPV they said it actually wasn’t broken, they thought it was. It wasn’t like they were making it up as a storyline, they might have been some ligament damage. So this week, Jey thought, he comes out and says he thought he had a broken hand and his hand was taped out. He said ‘I think I broke my hand for real.’ So he probably really did (break his hand), so he worked that great match with a broken hand." (H/T Ringside News)

Last night on RAW, Jey Uso failed to represent The Bloodline as he lost in the show's main event to the faction's latest thorn in its side, Kevin Owens.

Current AEW star praises member of The Bloodline

While the top group is led by the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, one of its newest and youngest members, Solo Sikoa, has recently been getting a lot of attention.

Taking to social media, AEW wrestler Ricky Starks admitted that he is a big fan of The Bloodline's enforcer after an array of impressive performances.

"Big fan. He’s a beast," said Starks.

It can be argued that Roman Reigns is only still the champion today due to the fact that Sikoa aided the Tribal Chief in his match against Drew McIntyre this past September at Clash at the Castle.

