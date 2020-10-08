The RETRIBUTION storyline received a significant boost on the most recent episode of RAW as Mustafa Ali revealed himself as the leader of the faction.

As highlighted by WrestlingInc, Mercedes Martinez, who was believed to be one of the five core members of the group, might no longer be a part of RETRIBUTION.

Many signs point towards Martinez being done with the top RAW stable. The first and most glaring sign is that all members except Mercedes Martinez have created new social media handles.

T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic), Mace (Dio Maddin), Reckoning (Mia Yim), and Slapjack (Shane Thorne) have been using their new Twitter and Instagram profiles while pushing the angle forward on social media.

Mercedes Martinez, however, has not changed her name. According to the trademarks filed by the WWE, Martinez should have ideally changed her name to Retaliation.

Mustafa Ali recently put out a tweet in which he posted photos of each of the five members and the reasons why they joined the RETRIBUTION movement.

Mercedes Martinez was absent from Ali's tweet, which could very well be the biggest hint of her removal from the group.

You can check out Mustafa Ali's tweet below:

The third and final piece of evidence of Mercedes Martinez being done with RETRIBUTION comes from the list of people T-BAR follows on Twitter. As you may have predicted, Mercedes Martinez is not a part of the list.

T-BAR's following list.

It should be noted that Mustafa Ali's latest tweet does have Martinez in the background, which further complicates the situation.

Can Mustafa Ali save the RETRIBUTION storyline?

Mercedes Martinez was positioned as one of the five core members of RETRIBUTION when their identities were confirmed on RAW a few weeks back.

The faction missed a few shows as they reportedly had to go into quarantine following the COVID-19 outbreak in the company.

The male members of the faction did, however, appear on the last episode of RAW, which saw Mustafa Ali being revealed as the leader. The former 205 Live Superstar running the faction has reignited all the lost faith amongst the fans, who see a lot of potential in the storyline.

When it comes to Mercedes Martinez's RETRIBUTION status, we might have to wait and watch what happens on RAW in the upcoming few weeks. Her continued absence or the possibility of a replacement arriving soon would pretty much confirm her abrupt and low-key departure from the stable.