Michael Cole replaced by WWE in unfortunate report; his replacement named

Michael Cole has made his mark on WWE over his long career. However, an unfortunate report claimed the star had been replaced from his earlier responsibilities.

Cole has been in charge of managing WWE's announcers for a long time now. The industry veteran has been helping new and old announcers as they take on the challenging position. In Vince McMahon's absence, fans noted that he seemed to have gotten new life on the mic, doing a much better job than before when the former WWE boss directed many of his calls.

He has been the Vice President of Announcing for a long time, but a report by PWInsider has revealed that Michael Cole has seemingly been pulled back from those responsibilities. Instead, he is focusing completely on his on-camera work as the lead voice for RAW and the company's special events.

This is a decision made by Michael Cole himself. WWE has backed him in this decision as well.

In addition, reports state that his replacement has also been decided. Sue Cundaro, who was managing announcers along with Cole for a long time, will take over his responsibilities going forward.

Michael Cole has already announced when he plans to retire from WWE

Last year, Michael Cole spoke about retiring from WWE and said he felt 60 would be a good age for him to slow down.

"Oh, well, I'm gonna have to stop or else. I'm gonna be married 30 years, so if I want it to last longer than that, I'm probably going to have to stop at some point. But no, it won't be anytime soon. I still got a lot of work to do with this company. I mean, there's still a lot of stuff to do. Still a lot of shows to call. I told somebody that I would -- you know, I'm 56 now, so 60 sounds like a pretty good age to maybe slow down a little bit."

It remains to be seen whether the recent report counts as slowing down. For the time being, he will continue working with Pat McAfee.

