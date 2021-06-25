Montez Ford's storyline injury booked to cover up real reason behind WWE absence - Reports

Montez Ford was effectively written off WWE television a couple of weeks back on SmackDown when he was subjected to a brutal beatdown at the hands of Otis.

WWE confirmed in an official statement following the show that Ford was taken to a local medical facility and diagnosed with a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage. WWE issued the following update on his status:

"Montez Ford suffered a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage as a result of the attack by Otis. He's being evaluated at a local medical center, and WWE Digital will follow up with any up."

However, it has now been disclosed that the storyline injury was just a cover-up to hide the real reason behind the SmackDown Superstar's absence.

Dave Meltzer recently reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Montez Ford underwent surgery this week not related to an injury. Meltzer termed it a "voluntary surgery" that should not keep the former RAW Tag Team Champion out for long.

It should be noted that the story-related injuries mentioned by WWE had nothing to do with his surgery.

Meltzer reported:

"It appears the injuries Ford suffered in the Otis beating on the 6/11 Smackdown were a cover story as he posted photos of him in a hospital appearing like he was getting ready for surgery on 6/24. He did get legitimate surgery, a voluntary surgery not related to an injury and not something that should keep him out of action for any significant length of time."

Montez Ford's first tweet after Otis' SmackDown ambush

Montez Ford even confirmed the news of his surgery by posting a photo from the hospital room.

The positive takeaway from the latest update is that Ford will not miss a lot of television time due to the planned surgery.

Montez Ford should ideally be back on the Blue brand soon to avenge Otis' attack. As always, we'll keep you updated on The Street Profits member's status and expected return date.

