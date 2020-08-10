More details on RETRIBUTION members reported

This week's episode of WWE RAW and SmackDown saw a group dressed in black wreaking havoc on WWE property. On the Red Brand, the group dressed in black, later revealed as RETRIBUTION, was seen throwing molotov cocktails on the Performance Center's generator. RETRIBUTION's attack was touted as the reason behind the consistent power outages and glitches in mics on WWE RAW.

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, RETRIBUTION ran into the ring with weapons before the show went off the air. The group first went after Corey Graves and Michael Cole. The announcers quickly fled the scene and ran to the back.

Some members of RETRIBUTION made their way to the crowd and beat up some people there, before wreaking havoc on the ring. One of the members had a chainsaw and cut the ring ropes as the show came to a close.

Details about RETRIBUTION on WWE SmackDown

Dave Meltzer was a guest on this past week's episode of Sunday Night's Main Event. On the show, Metzer claimed that he was "outright told" that the group that turned WWE SmackDown upside down were not the real members of RETRIBUTION.

In simpler words, RETRIBUTION did make an appearance on WWE SmackDown, but the people under the masks weren't the ones who would be playing the characters on WWE TV. Metzer further elucidated that WWE made sure one of the masked members would be identifiable as a woman. This was done so that it wouldn't look like a man was attacking a female development talent that was in the crowd.

Nobody really knows who the members of RETRIBUTION are or what point they are trying to prove. So far, the group has directed its efforts at jeopardising the shows and the company's property. We will have to wait to see how this storyline plays out and how WWE tackles the group in the coming weeks.

It was earlier reported that WWE didn't want to reveal the group on last week's episode. But due to a botch, the company was forced to release the name of the group.