Alleged details on Ric Flair's future in WWE

Ric Flair is one of the biggest icons in WWE today. The 16-time World Champion has been a part of the wrestling world for over four decades and continues to be essential.

The Nature Boy returned to WWE after BackLash and helped Randy Orton destroy Christian on RAW. Since then, Flair was seen in the corner of Randy Orton. However, for a couple of weeks, Flair was not seen on television and it was thought that his stint might be over, but that is not the case.

As per new reports, Ric Flair will essentially become The Viper's manager going forward. While Randy Orton doesn't need a mouthpiece as he is a very good promo cutter himself, having the dirtiest player in the game by his corner certainly makes him even more intimidating.

Here is what Cagesideseats have reported:

It’s expected Ric Flair will be appearing alongside Randy Orton going forward.

What's next for Ric Flair?

Ric Flair and Randy Orton were part of Evolution along with Triple H and Batista in the 2000s. While the two have remained friends off-screen throughout, this is the first time that Ric Flair has associated himself onscreen with Orton after Evolution.

Ric Flair had stated in an interview with TV Insider that he considers himself lucky to be working even at the age of 71, and looks forward to being on RAW each week.

"Some people are just happy to go home and sit on the sidelines. I love to always be doing something. I had a great time when I was on RAW a couple of times with Randy. To be 71 and even be on TV and be involved with WWE, that's huge for me."

Randy Orton will be facing Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam and it is almost certain that Ric Flair will play some role in helping Orton pick up the win.