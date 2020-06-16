More 'frustrated' WWE Superstars reportedly want time-off like Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns had pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg

WWE has continued to provide fans with weekly entertainment even in these tough times even without stars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. However, this continued effort by the Superstars is bound to take a toll on them. With COVID-19 showing little signs of slowing down, more and more Superstars are getting worried.

As reported earlier, there were rumors that an NXT Superstar has tested positive. Ryan Satin had reported that there isn't much communication regarding the tests being done between the Superstars and management.

WrestleTalk have now reported that more and more Superstars are looking for time-off like Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn have chosen to take.

Some of the roster that we’ve spoken to are becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of communication from WWE during the pandemic, and some are considering asking for time off as we’ve seen with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns had decided not to compete for WWE soon after the shows were moved to the Performance Center with no crowd. The Big Dog even pulled out of his Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania - a match he was reportedly slated to win.

Similarly, Sami Zayn refused to come to work even though he was the Intercontinental Champion. As a result, WWE held the IC Championship tournament which was won by AJ Styles becoming the new IC Champion.

Roman Reigns on when he will come back

In a recent interview with Fightful, Roman Reigns talked about his return plans and how long he will be staying in quarantine.

I am sticking to a legit quarantine and we are staying in lockdown for many reasons, not just myself, but my family, and my community. To be able to set that example. But, you know, hopefully, we'll get back to normal soon and I'll be whooping everybody's ass soon

WWE has been working with a limited roster as of late, with big names such as Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns out of action. The one good thing that has come out of the lack of star power is that more and more young Superstars are getting a chance to shine and show their skills.