More WWE returns on the horizon after Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee - REPORT

WWE has seen some of the biggest returns lately. The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown marked the much-anticipated comeback of former Divas Champion AJ Lee. Additionally, Brock Lesnar struck back for the first time since his return at SummerSlam 2025 after two long years and officially confirmed his match against Cena for Wrestlepalooza 2025.Following the return of AJ Lee and Brock Lesnar, Cory Hayes of BodySlamNet has reported that multiple WWE returns are lined up, opening potential for many more comebacks.&quot;Multiple returns to WWE TV are on the horizon,&quot; he wrote.While no names were revealed in the report, several former Stamford-based promotion stars' names are circulating throughout the professional wrestling space, with rumors of a possible return. The list includes names such as Chris Jericho, Paige, Alberto Del Rio, and more.AJ Lee to make her in-ring WWE return soonThe former Divas Champion returned and has finally taught Becky Lynch a bitter lesson for putting her hands on AJ Lee's husband, CM Punk, and being a thorn in his side to regain the World Heavyweight Championship.The segment on Friday Night SmackDown has served as a perfect launchpad for a potential mixed tag team match-up between AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW may feature all four superstars, and they could engage in a heated brawl, forcing the red brand's General Manager, Adam Pearce, to book a mixed tag team match between them for the upcoming premium live event Wrestlepalooza 2025, which will emanate from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20.This potential bout will also be AJ Lee's in-ring return match in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see whose grand return is on the way under Triple H's creative leadership.