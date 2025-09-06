  • home icon
  • More WWE returns on the horizon after Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee - REPORT

More WWE returns on the horizon after Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee - REPORT

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 06, 2025 08:57 GMT
Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee! (Image credit: WWE.com)

WWE has seen some of the biggest returns lately. The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown marked the much-anticipated comeback of former Divas Champion AJ Lee. Additionally, Brock Lesnar struck back for the first time since his return at SummerSlam 2025 after two long years and officially confirmed his match against Cena for Wrestlepalooza 2025.

Following the return of AJ Lee and Brock Lesnar, Cory Hayes of BodySlamNet has reported that multiple WWE returns are lined up, opening potential for many more comebacks.

"Multiple returns to WWE TV are on the horizon," he wrote.
While no names were revealed in the report, several former Stamford-based promotion stars' names are circulating throughout the professional wrestling space, with rumors of a possible return. The list includes names such as Chris Jericho, Paige, Alberto Del Rio, and more.

AJ Lee to make her in-ring WWE return soon

The former Divas Champion returned and has finally taught Becky Lynch a bitter lesson for putting her hands on AJ Lee's husband, CM Punk, and being a thorn in his side to regain the World Heavyweight Championship.

The segment on Friday Night SmackDown has served as a perfect launchpad for a potential mixed tag team match-up between AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW may feature all four superstars, and they could engage in a heated brawl, forcing the red brand's General Manager, Adam Pearce, to book a mixed tag team match between them for the upcoming premium live event Wrestlepalooza 2025, which will emanate from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20.

This potential bout will also be AJ Lee's in-ring return match in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see whose grand return is on the way under Triple H's creative leadership.

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
