  • Multi-time champion legitimately done with company; really destroyed championship with sledgehammer on wrestling show - Reports

Multi-time champion legitimately done with company; really destroyed championship with sledgehammer on wrestling show - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 20, 2025 03:18 GMT
The star destroyed the title (Credit: WWE.com)
The star destroyed the title (Credit: WWE.com)

A multi-time champion has legitimately destroyed a title after ending his time with a wrestling company. Fresh reports about the same have now emerged online.

Earlier tonight, at the People vs. GCW event, PCO came out to talk with what appeared to be his Digital Media Championship. He said that he had something to say and talked about how he had been working with TNA over the past three years.

He put the belt on a chair after shining it up. The star then picked up a sledgehammer and took it to the belt, hitting it repeatedly until it was destroyed, and then threw it down to talk about how he had sold out TNA shows and sold more t-shirts for them.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans thought that this was a work. But now, PWInsider has revealed that this was not the case. The report stated that the rant in the ring and the subsequent destruction of the TNA title were legitimate. It also stated that PCO was done with TNA and his contract with the company had expired at the end of the year.

At this time, there's no comment from the wrestler himself, but it makes for a chaotic situation. It remains to be seen if TNA Wrestling make a statement about any of the events that took place tonight.

Edited by Harish Raj S
