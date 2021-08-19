Multiple companies interested in signing The IIconics - Reports

The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, were arguably one of the most entertaining tag teams in WWE. Unfortunately, both women found their names on the list of releases that took place a few days after WrestleMania. It looks like not only IMPACT Wrestling, but also a new wrestling program has shown interest in the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, the former IIconics have been free agents for quite a while. According to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the duo were approached by IMPACT Wrestling and a new wrestling program that is scheduled for the fall.

While Fightful isn't sure where the two female wrestlers will land, they will require visas to remain in the United States, which would not be an issue for either company to procure.

Why did The IIconics split?

The IIconics split in August 2020 when they lost a tag team match against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW. After their split, Peyton Royce remained on WWE RAW while Billie Kay was drafted to SmackDown.

On the Blue Brand, Kay donned a comical character, in which she approached various WWE Superstars with her resume. She tried to fit in with many of her peers before aligning with Carmella and ultimately being let go from the company.

As for Royce, she teamed up with Lacey Evans before the latter announced her pregnancy. In her final match in the WWE, Royce faced Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship in a losing effort.

The IIconics held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on one occasion when they beat Sasha Banks and Bayley in a Fatal Four Way match at WrestleMania 35. Their reign as champions ended 120 days later when they dropped the titles to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a Tag Team Elimination match.

