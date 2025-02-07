Multiple WWE stars unhappy backstage over one huge issue; details have emerged - Reports

WWE stars are reportedly unhappy backstage. New details indicate the unhappiness is over one major issue.

For several years, Jim Johnston composed the music for WWE stars' entrances, including the iconic theme songs of Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Triple H. Sadly, the Stamford-based promotion released Jim in 2017. Following his release, CFO$ took over the role of music production for the next few years. However, the Stamford-based promotion signed a deal with Def Rebel in 2019 to produce entrance themes for its stars.

Sadly, the quality of the theme songs depreciated after Def Rebel took over. Many sounded so generic that they were hard to differentiate from each other. Fans were unhappy that they could not distinguish between wrestlers during the 2025 Royal Rumble match, so they remained silent throughout the match. However, it appears that fans aren't the only ones who are unhappy with the quality of entrance music.

According to reports from Fightful Select, several WWE Superstars are unhappy with the quality of their theme songs and have tried to get their previous ones back. Many didn't even interact with the Def Rebel producers for input on the songs.

It is also reported that the Stamford-based promotion has requested to change several wrestlers' theme songs but received pushback, so only some stars have undergone the change.

Not only are existing talent unhappy with the Def Rebel theme songs, but newly signed ones prefer to bring their own theme songs with them. As of writing this article, it is unknown when Def Rebel's contract is up with the WWE.

WWE's reported plans for Money in the Bank have come to light

Money in the Bank is one of the biggest PLEs of the year. The show is named after the iconic match where six superstars compete in a ladder match with a briefcase dangling above the ring. The winner who grabs this briefcase can cash it in for a title match at any time they choose. This match is responsible for producing several main event stars.

On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes reported that WWE is planning to host Money in the Bank internationally this year. However, the location of this PLE is unknown. They also noted that this puts the Stamford-based promotion in a unique position due to a PLE's positive impact on the local economy.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a team to handle these negotiations, and the company will receive lucrative packages from any city where it chooses to host the show.

The Stamford-based promotion is also hosting another international PLE called Clash in Paris later this year.

