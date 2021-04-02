Former Champion frustrated with WWE after being reprimanded for his comments on Rey Mysterio - Report

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Murphy is reportedly frustrated with his plight in WWE after he made a social media post about Rey Mysterio. The Best Kept Secret received a big push on SmackDown last year when he ditched Seth Rollins and joined the Mysterio family's side as Aalyah's boyfriend. However, the angle abruptly ended with no explanation.

Murphy turned heel a few weeks back when he tried to rekindle his disciple-messiah relationship with Seth Rollins. However, Murphy was snubbed by Rollins on SmackDown. Fans were confused and perplexed as Murphy's wish to align with Rollins made no sense. As a result, Murphy tried to explain the situation on Instagram.

In his Instagram post, Murphy stated that Rey Mysterio and his children had "used" him. He accused Mysterio of being jealous of him because he had become the new face of the cruiserweights in WWE. Murphy's kayfabe post did not sit well with WWE and he was eventually asked to delete it.

Dave Meltzer of WON has reported that Murphy is frustrated with his plight in WWE.

"Murphy is clearly frustrated by his plight right now. His angle with the Mysterios ended. He in theory is back as a heel although who knows as the only thing he did was try and get back with Rollins and get blown off."

Murphy's social media post

Understandably, Murphy feels underused in WWE as of late. But with WWE having nothing for him from a creative standpoint, he has gone back to being an enhancement talent on SmackDown. Essentially, Murphy has lost all the momentum he gained from his storyline with Rey Mysterio last year.

"So far this year, Murphy, 32, has done two quick TV matches with Cesaro and that’s it, past being a face in a crowd scene of wrestlers like when Rollins came back and the quick interplay with Rollins which was to turn him heel for the Cesaro matches. Given his talent, you can imagine his frustration."

In addition to the lack of creative direction for Murphy, it was reported that his angle with the Mysterio family was dropped because of other complications in Rey Mysterio and Dominik's feud with King Corbin.